NHL News: Oilers CEO gets real, makes strong statement on Connor McDavid's future

The Edmonton Oilers are constantly working to resolve a situation that has them worried. It is the continuity of their superstar, Connor McDavid, who has an uncertain future. For many fans, he is considered one of the best players the NHL has ever had, so it is a topic that brings out many opinions.

McDavid has made it clear at every opportunity that his desire is not for individual ambition or a better contract. His only demand is to win with the Oilers. “That’s all that matters to me at this point in my career,” the 27-year-old center said a few days ago about continuing to excel with Edmonton.

Now the decision is up to the NHL franchise. Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson will have to get to work to finalize a contract extension for the three-time MVP award winner. With Edmonton on an 8-2 winning streak, including four straight victories, this debate is becoming increasingly relevant.

The Oilers CEO’s opinion on McDavid’s renewal

“Connor has the rest of this year and then another year. We’re not getting into contract discussions at all at this point. I have a good relationship with Connor that goes way back. We also have a good relationship with Judd Moldaver, who is his agent now. And when it’s time and appropriate, we will sit down and start chatting. But that’s not now. And it probably won’t be until the end of the season, to be honest,” Jackson said being clear about McDavid’s future speaking to The Athletic.

Edmonton Oilers Center Connor McDavid (97) on ice against the Vancouver Canucks during their NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA game at Rogers Arena on May 3, 2021.

Why is McDavid’s future with the Oilers so important?

While McDavid is still under contract with Edmonton, his contract extension has been on the table in recent hours in a case similar to that of Leon Draisaitl, who signed a $14 million extension last summer.

Speculation has been growing that last season’s Stanley Cup finalists are looking to lock up their superstar for many more years, and at a record amount, as they look to make another run at the NHL championship. However, there is a problem with balancing the salary cap set by the league. According to the Oilers CEO, that conversation will have to wait.

What did McDavid say about his future with the Oilers?

McDavid knows he’s not eligible to sign an extension until July 1, so he’s quietly waiting for that time. “We haven’t really talked about it. What Draisaitl signed is his business, it has nothing to do with me,” the Oilers center said.

