The Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings faced off Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in a tightly contested game. Detroit built an early lead but faced a late push from Los Angeles. Alex DeBrincat played a key role, scoring and assisting as the Red Wings held on to win 4‑3 in a shootout.

With Patrick Kane still sidelined, DeBrincat set the tone for Detroit, contributing on the scoreboard and helping the team respond under pressure. The Red Wings demonstrated poise and determination across all lines to hold off Los Angeles and claim the victory.

“Obviously, we don’t want that to happen, but to battle through that, good PK in overtime, and to win in a shootout is great,” said DeBrincat, according to NHL.com. “Two points is two points, and doesn’t matter how you get them. I thought we battled well today.”

Goaltender Cam Talbot stopped all three shootout attempts and finished with 35 saves, anchoring Detroit (8‑3‑0) to its third straight victory. DeBrincat added, “I think we’re pretty confident in our abilities on the power play, and just not let it bother us. Go out there, put one in the net, so it was good thing we could do it that quick and get the momentum back.”

Did the Red Wings prove their mettle by holding on?

Detroit regrouped after giving up two quick goals in the final minutes of regulation and held strong through overtime. Lucas Raymond scored the only shootout goal, sealing the win.

Head coach Todd McLellan, coaching his first game back in Los Angeles since his 2024 departure, praised the team: “We’d given up the two‑goal lead. Thought we were only leaving with a point. So give the guys credit… for sticking with it, recovering, finding a way.”

The Red Wings will carry this momentum into their next matchup, aiming to continue their strong October performance. Meanwhile, the Kings will look to turn their point streak into full victories as they seek their first home win of the season. Detroit will face the Ducks tonight, Friday, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

