NY Mets News: Juan Soto reveals key insights on his outfield role for next season

The New York Mets fanbase eagerly anticipates significant roster developments as they gear up for the 2026 MLB season. With buzz surrounding potential acquisitions like Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger, the spotlight shines on Juan Soto, a pivotal piece in the Mets’ restructured lineup aimed at clinching victories in 2026.

During an interview on Lidom Shop’s YouTube channel, Soto confirmed that he will not be making a transition to first base this season. “I’m not going to play first base, not yet. Give me some time, right now I’m just getting started. That was me having a good time with the boys and chatting it up. At the end of the day, in any role or position where I can help the team, I’m all in,” Soto expressed.

Speculation had been rife about Soto covering first base as part of his duties with the Mets, but his recent remarks appear to dispel those rumors. Nonetheless, he remains open to the possibility, emphasizing his commitment to supporting the team as needed in the upcoming season, considering that he could share room with Bellinger, a player that the Mets would like to pair with the Dominican star.

“If one day they need me to step into that spot, I’ll be ready and willing to do it,” Soto stated. “But for now, there’s still plenty of time left, 14 more years, a few more government changes, but after that, we’ll see what happens.”

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets reacts after his seventh inning home run.

Soto’s focus on personal growth

The Dominican star also reflected on his gameplay, candidly addressing areas for personal improvement to enhance his performance with the Mets in the MLB, especially talking about the defense.

“One aspect that has always drawn doubt from others is my defense. This year, and moving forward, I’m determined to work hard to improve. I’m going to put in serious, dedicated work to elevate my game and style of play,“ Soto revealed.

He further remarked, “Fortunately, I’ve been able to see real improvement season after season. Last year, I focused on stolen bases, and together with my coach Antoan, I made tremendous progress in that area,” Soto added.

