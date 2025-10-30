NHL News: Red Wings’ Patrick Kane reportedly out longer than expected after latest injury update

The Detroit Red Wings find themselves without one of their most trusted veterans as their West Coast road trip continues. According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Patrick Kane will miss both upcoming games in Los Angeles and Anaheim due to an upper-body injury. The update, shared Tuesday evening, confirmed the forward has yet to be cleared for return.

Kane hasn’t played since October 17, when he exited a matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning due to discomfort. What first seemed like a minor issue has now kept him out longer than expected. Before the setback, the 36-year-old winger had five points (two goals, three assists) in five games, offering steady production on Detroit’s top lines.

Despite Kane’s absence, the Red Wings have remained strong, holding a 7–3–0 record and sitting second in the Atlantic Division. Yet, his leadership and creativity remain difficult to replace — particularly as the team prepares to face two challenging opponents on consecutive nights.

How will Detroit adjust without Kane?

Head coach Derek Lalonde is expected to rotate wingers within the top six, maintaining the club’s offensive balance until Kane’s return. The team will likely lean on Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond to carry the load on the wings as Detroit faces the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday and the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Patrick Kane #88 of the Red Wings celebrates his second period goal with teammates. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Long-term picture for the Red Wings

Kane, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract this offseason, has become a key veteran presence in the locker room. The organization remains optimistic he’ll rejoin the lineup soon, but the timeline remains uncertain as the medical staff continues to monitor his recovery.

