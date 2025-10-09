NHL News: Jack Eichel delivers blunt reminder to Mitch Marner, Golden Knights after loss to Kings

Mitch Marner, Jack Eichel, and the Vegas Golden Knights couldn’t deliver an NHL opening night victory to their fans at T-Mobile Arena. The Los Angeles Kings walked away with a victory to spoil the debut in Las Vegas for the former Maple Leaf star.

Shortly after re-signing with Vegas on an eight-year, $108 million deal, Eichel put on the pads and took to the ice at T-Mobile Arena. Eichel and Marner made their first official appearance in the NHL, but it ended in sorrow. The Golden Knights fell in a shootout to the Kings after the game ended 5-5 in regulation.

Fans in Sin City were treated to a goal fest in the 2025-26 NHL season opener. It was all in vain, though, as Marner and company couldn’t close it out after leading the Kings 5-3 in the third period. Following the defeat, Eichel delivered a bold message for Marner and the locker room to hear.

“It’s frustrating to give up a two-goal lead in the third. We’ll learn from that and be better for it,” Eichel admitted, via NHL.com. “But there were some things to like. Obviously, we were down a few, got back in the game, got the lead. We want to be able to close those out.”

Jack Eichel at T-Mobile Arena on October 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Still getting to know each other

Eichel and Marner are set to be one of the best (if not the best) duos in the entire NHL. The Golden Knights know they have two unstoppable and complementary weapons in their hands. There is work left to be done, though. Chemistry must be built and it can take some time before the two truly reach their full potential.

“I thought as the game went on, we settled in, started making plays, finding each other, using our speed,” Eichel said about playing with Marner. “I thought we had some good opportunities. There’s things we want to build on, continue to get better at. But there’s some positives to take away from it too.”

Regardless, Marner and Eichel showed flashes of how lethal they can be during the 6-5 SO loss to the Kings. Eichel finished the night with one goal and three assists, becoming the points leader in the NHL. Marner recorded two assists. Both Marner and Eichel missed their chances during the shootout round, though.