NHL News: Oilers share key injury update on Zach Hyman ahead of game vs NY Rangers

The Edmonton Oilers are inching closer to welcoming back one of their most reliable forwards. Zach Hyman has been working diligently toward returning from a serious wrist injury suffered in last spring’s Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. This week, he practiced fully for the first time since surgery, a key step before Thursday’s game against the New York Rangers.

While the earliest he could come off long-term injured reserve was set for November 1 against the Chicago Blackhawks, the team indicates his debut may come slightly later as they carefully manage his recovery.

The 33-year-old winger expressed optimism, sharing that he feels close to being game-ready, but emphasized that the medical staff will ultimately guide the timeline to avoid setbacks.

Is Hyman close to returning for the Oilers?

Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed Hyman remains “week-to-week” but noted the winger appears ready. “He’s raring to go. He looks ready to go,” Knoblauch said. “I want to put him in, but our medical staff is holding him back. I don’t think it’s fair.”

Knoblauch added that the team is prioritizing long-term health over immediate returns, hoping to integrate Hyman without risking further injury.

Hyman shares optimism on comeback

Hyman himself expressed confidence in his recovery. “I’m going to tell you I’m ready to go because that’s how I feel,” Hyman said. “But at the end of the day, the doctors are the ones who are there to protect you from yourself and make sure that when you do return, you are able and ready. Having said that, they know more than I do. But I feel really good. I feel close.”

The Oilers, who will face the New York Rangers on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, are eager to see Hyman back in action, especially given his 27-goal performance last season.

