NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs could battle divisional contender for Flames’ Nazem Kadri

The Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, may soon find themselves in a bidding war for one of their former stars. As trade chatter intensifies around Nazem Kadri, the Calgary Flames appear open to moving key veterans amid a difficult start to the season.

When Kadri returned to Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night, it felt more like a preview of what could come. He couldn’t lead Calgary to a win against Toronto, falling 4–3, but the off-ice buzz overshadowed the game itself. The question now: could a reunion with the Maple Leafs actually happen — or will a rival steal the spotlight?

Adding tension to the mix, TSN’s Overdrive Pierre LeBrun revealed that a major Eastern Conference contender has joined the race for Kadri’s services. And it’s the one team Toronto wouldn’t want involved.

Which team is positioning itself to challenge Toronto for Kadri?

According to a report by LeBrun, the Montreal Canadiens are actively exploring center options before the March 6 trade deadline — and Kadri’s name is on their list. “The Habs have gone through the entire league in their preparations and have a list of centers who could pop up; yes, Kadri is one of those names,” LeBrun explained.

Nazem Kadri of the Flames skates with the puck against William Nylander of the Maple Leafs. Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

For Montreal, it’s a strategic move. While Nick Suzuki has led the way offensively, the Canadiens are looking for a proven veteran to stabilize their top-six and bring leadership to a roster that’s shown flashes but lacks consistency.

Why the Maple Leafs face an uphill battle

Toronto’s challenge lies in their lack of trade assets. The Canadiens possess a deep pool of prospects and multiple early-round picks — four in the first three rounds of 2026 — giving them far greater leverage if Calgary decides to move Kadri.

By contrast, the Maple Leafs have limited draft capital over the next few years, forcing them to choose between chasing short-term success or protecting their long-term future. If Montreal makes a serious push, Toronto may not be able to keep up without mortgaging valuable pieces of its core.

For the Maple Leafs, the next few weeks could define their playoff trajectory. Losing Kadri to their fiercest divisional rival would not only sting emotionally — it could also shift the balance of power in the Atlantic Division heading into spring.