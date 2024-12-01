NHL News: Red Wings reveal injury timeline for star Patrick Kane with return date set for pivotal clash

Patrick Kane has been sidelined since November 23 after sustaining an upper-body injury during the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. As the Red Wings prepare for a crucial two-game road trip against Atlantic Division opponents, head coach Derek Lalonde hopes to count on the 36-year-old forward in the lineup.

Patience is running short in Mo-town. The Red Wings haven’t gotten off to a great start in the NHL season and they sit in sixth place in the division. Detroit has missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in its last eight seasons.

The passage of time has not been kind to the Red Wings, who last made the postseason in the 2015-16 season. During the 2016-17 campaign, Detroit’s 25-year playoff streak came to an end, giving way to a new streak—for all the wrong reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans in Motor City are desperate for success and Steve Yzerman’s seat only continues to heat up with every frustrating season. However, it’s still early for the Red Wings to give up on their current season, and though they are not looking good they may find their mojo with the return of star Patrick Kane.

Advertisement

Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) in overtime at the United Center Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Chicago.

Advertisement

“Patrick Kane is trending to be back on Tuesday in Boston,” head coach Derek Lalonde stated.

see also Ranking all 32 NHL teams by social media popularity: Who has the most followers?

The Red Wings will kickstart their roadtrip at TD Garden against the always-competitive Bruins. Coincidentally, Kane might return to the ice versus the same team he had played his last game. ‘Showtime’ may come into the rink with a chip on his shoulder.

Advertisement

Pivotal games against divisional opponents

Detroit faces a unique opportunity to narrow their gap behind the Atlantic Division’s leaders. While Florida and Toronto have pulled slightly ahead, the middle of the standings is jam-packed, with five teams separated by just five points.

The Red Wings face Boston on Tuesday and Ottawa on Thursday, both on the road. Winning these games would be fantastic for Detroit as they head back home to take on Colorado, before hitting the road once again, and against divisional rival, the Buffalo Sabres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The regular season is very long, and the key to success is stringing together good streaks, preferably against direct opponents. Up next, the Red Wings have the chance to do exactly that. They hope to have one of the best players in history available, but in the worst-case scenario, the roster will need to push through and secure some important road wins.

Goaltending depth put to the test

Detroit’s goaltending room has been affected by an injury bug recently. Cam Talbot exited the game during the 5-4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks with a lower-body injury. He is considered day-to-day, but it’s unclear whether he will travel with the team during the upcoming road stretch.

Advertisement

This injury piles on to Alex Lyon’s who remains out and has been confirmed by Lalonde to be inactive during the roadtrip. Depending on the extent of Talbot’s injury, the Red Wings may have to call up either prospect Sebastian Cossa or veteran Jack Campbell. Both are with Detroit’s AHL affiliate. For the time being, Ville Husso will take sole property of the Red Wings’ crease.