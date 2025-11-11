NHL News: Red Wings’ Todd McLellan could shake up lineup ahead of Ducks clash

The Detroit Red Wings are preparing for a pivotal matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, November 13th, at home, facing the top NHL team in the Pacific Division. After three consecutive home losses, the Red Wings are looking for ways to regain momentum and climb back up the Atlantic standings.

Coach Todd McLellan acknowledged the team’s struggles, noting that both the penalty kill and power play have underperformed, failing to generate consistent offensive pressure. Detroit has scored just two goals over its last three games, despite registering 45 shots against goaltender Arvid Soderblom on Sunday.

“You can see where we’re struggling,” McLellan said, according to RedWingsInsider.com. “A game ago, we got scored on once and it was a back-check and a sort out. That can’t happen. The first goal, we had a clearing opportunity with a two-on-one, and we didn’t get it out.”

Will McLellan revamp the Red Wings’ lineup?

McLellan hinted that adjustments could be on the horizon, aiming to improve both special teams and offensive production. “The third power-play goal, a walkout from below the goal line, we have the tools to take care of that and we just didn’t get it done. Much like our game right now where our power-play is scrambling, our penalty kill needs a polish up,” he said.

Jonatan Berggren #48 of the Red Wings celebrates his first period goal with teammates while playing the Canadiens. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Red Wings could see increased contributions from AHL call-ups, including top prospect Nate Danielson, who has been recalled from the Grand Rapids Griffins. McLellan stressed ongoing discussions about how best to structure the lineup and deploy the team’s units.

Can the Red Wings find the spark they’ve been missing?

Detroit’s star forward Patrick Kane has yet to provide the offensive lift the team has needed in recent games. McLellan indicated that lineup adjustments could help create more scoring opportunities and maximize the roster’s talent. “There will be a lot of discussions over the next few days about what we do with the units,” McLellan added.

As the Red Wings prepare to host the Ducks, a team unexpectedly thriving in the Pacific Division, Detroit will need a combination of disciplined special teams, sharper finishing, and potentially a lineup shakeup to reclaim its competitive edge.

