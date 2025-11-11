The Ottawa Senators have quietly built momentum without their captain Brady Tkachuk, who remains sidelined following thumb surgery. What began as a concerning stretch has turned into a test of resolve, one the team has answered convincingly.

The recovery process for Tkachuk continues as expected after undergoing surgery on October 16, but in his absence, the Senators have embraced a collective mentality. Their 4–2 win over the Utah Mammoth on Sunday reflected just that — a group effort marked by consistency, accountability, and composure under pressure.

General manager Steve Staios made it clear that the team’s recent surge is no accident. “The strength is in the group and in the team, the way that we play, the way we’re coached, the commitment, the character of this group. That’s our identity,” he said Monday, according to NHL.com.

How have the Senators maintained their identity?

Coach Travis Green credited the group’s composure and willingness to adjust. “As much as we want him in the lineup, we have players who can play. It’s just the next-man-up mentality,” Green said. “You have to win with injuries in this league.”

What has changed since the early struggles?

The Senators’ slow 2–4–1 start exposed areas where the team pressed offensively. Staios said those issues stemmed not from lack of effort, but from misplaced urgency. “It seemed like we were eager to try to get on the offense; just a little disconnected that way,” he explained. “All well intended though. Our defensemen were moving up the ice, but just a little bit disconnected and not playing to our identity.”

Focus on consistency and growth

With Tkachuk still weeks away from returning, the Senators continue to build confidence without their captain.“Brady’s done all he can to continue to lead, even with his injury, being in and around the group,” Staios said. “Credit to the group. We know how much of an impact he is for us as a team, yet our players took it upon themselves to step up and continue to play well.”