The Edmonton Oilers, led by Connor McDavid, staged a dramatic late rally at Rogers Place, coming from behind to secure a 5-4 overtime victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. Trailing late in the third period, the team relied on its star captain to ignite the comeback, setting the stage for an overtime finish.

Jack Roslovic sealed the win 56 seconds into overtime after Jake Walman scored short-handed at 19:02 to tie the game. Walman’s shot deflected off Zach Werenski and found the back of the net past Jet Greaves, keeping the Oilers’ comeback hopes alive.

“The group likes to put itself in a tough spot and just when you think it’s a tough spot, we go a little bit further,” Connor McDavid admitted, according to NHL.com. “Then we decide it’s time to go. We stuck with it. We put ourselves in a tough spot, but we’re good at coming from behind.”

How did McDavid spark the comeback?

Down 4-2 in the third period, McDavid scored just 58 seconds in on an individual rush, spinning past Denton Mateychuk and backhanding the puck past Greaves. Later, he scored again to cut the deficit to one and energize the Oilers for the late push. McDavid now has four goals during his scoring streak and has extended his point streak to five games, totaling four goals and six assists.

Jake Walman and Roslovic each had an assist on the tying and overtime goals, while Stuart Skinner made 15 saves for Edmonton, ending a three-game skid (0-2-1).

Coach praises McDavid’s determination

“Connor wasn’t going to let us lose tonight, he was so focused on getting the job done,” said Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch. “He had an incredible night, two fabulous goals, but there was just so much determination to his game.”

