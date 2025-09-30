NHL News: Rick Tocchet lifts the lid on what Dakota Joshua could mean for Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, made several notable offseason moves, but one addition has quietly drawn attention: Dakota Joshua. Seen as a perfect fit for head coach Craig Berube’s system, the 28-year-old forward arrives with a reputation for toughness, versatility, and timely scoring.

Philadelphia Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet, who coached Joshua in Vancouver, recently offered fans a candid look at what Toronto has gained. Speaking during a Canucks preseason broadcast, Tocchet praised Joshua’s potential and resilience, particularly after a challenging season.

“You’re getting a motivated guy, last year didn’t go well for a lot of reasons behind the 8-ball obviously with the cancer, had some issues with his hips and didn’t get on track,” Tocchet said.

He added: “I love Dak; I really appreciate him, he’s a pleasure to coach… He fits Chief’s system where he can grab some pucks around that area and he’s a top-5 penalty killer. It’s a great trade for Toronto and if he finds his game it’s a hell of a piece for Toronto.”

What Joshua brings to the Leafs

Joshua is expected to slot onto the third line alongside Nic Roy and Matias Maccelli. While his reputation as a bruising forward is well established—he has racked up 660 hits over the last three seasons—his offensive game is underrated.

In 2023–24, Joshua scored 18 goals, 13 of which came from within 15 feet of the crease. With Roy’s two-way play and Maccelli’s vision setting him up, Joshua could thrive as the line’s finisher, creating high-danger chances off rebounds and chaos around the net.

Filling a long-standing need

For years, the Maple Leafs have sought a reliable physical forward who can contribute beyond the hit count. Joshua’s blend of size, grit, and finishing touch appears to answer that call. Toronto once parted ways with him too soon; now, after bringing him back in a savvy move, the club looks determined to keep him as part of their long-term core.

If Joshua stays healthy and delivers on the potential Tocchet described, his arrival may prove to be one of the most important under-the-radar additions of the Leafs’ offseason.

