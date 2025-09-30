Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov reportedly signs NHL’s biggest contract ever

Kirill Kaprizov has reportedly agreed to a historic contract extension with the Minnesota Wild, setting a new benchmark for superstar deals in the NHL. The Wild and their franchise forward have reached terms on an eight-year deal worth $17 million annually, totaling $136 million.

The 28-year-old Russian winger has been the centerpiece of Minnesota’s offense since his arrival, and this record-setting deal secures his services through the 2032–33 season. Kaprizov has been a consistently elite scorer, recording 386 points in 319 NHL games, including three 40-goal seasons and a Calder Trophy in 2021.

According to Elliotte Friedman, “Kirill Kaprizov signs an 8-year extension, above $16M AAV…highest deal in NHL history.” Friedman later updated the figure, reporting the deal finalized at $17 million AAV, confirming it as an NHL record in both average annual value and total contract amount.

What does this mean for the Wild’s future?

The reported extension would surpass Leon Draisaitl’s $14 million AAV, setting a new benchmark for superstar contracts. Kaprizov, 28, has been the face of Minnesota since his arrival and would be locked in through the 2032–33 season. The Wild are signaling that Kaprizov will remain the cornerstone of their roster as they aim for playoff contention.

Can Kaprizov lead the Wild to a Stanley Cup?

Locking in Kaprizov gives the Wild stability at the top, but translating talent into postseason success remains the challenge. With a projected salary cap increase, Minnesota is betting heavily that Kaprizov can guide the franchise to contention, potentially reshaping the NHL’s balance of power in the Western Conference.

