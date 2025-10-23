NHL News: Senators’ Brady Tkachuk sends encouraging message while recovering from thumb surgery

Brady Tkachuk is facing a challenge early in the 2025-26 season, sidelined with a torn ligament in his right thumb. The Ottawa Senators captain underwent surgery and is now focusing on recovery, all while staying engaged with his team’s preparations.

Despite the setback, Tkachuk remains committed to maintaining his edge. “All I want to do is be out there… it’s just a little bump in the road,” he said, according to NHL.com. The 26-year-old forward has resumed skating and anticipates handling a puck in “three or four weeks,” determined to return stronger than before.

Even off the ice, Tkachuk is contributing to the Senators’ season. He’s actively attending meetings, reviewing game footage, and offering guidance to teammates during practices and intermissions. “I feel like it’s easy to kind of go to your own island and sulk a little bit, but for me… it’s good to be a part of the group and help out any way that we can,” he explained.

How is Tkachuk maintaining his impact while sidelined?

Tkachuk has embraced a leadership role from the sidelines, participating in morning reviews and mentoring younger teammates. He sees this period as an opportunity to grow not only as a player but as a leader for the Senators.

Brady Tkachuk #7 of the Senators shots in the second period vs Predators on October 13, 2025. Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

The forward also has his sights set on international competition, confirming that he plans to join the U.S. roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, underscoring his commitment to both national and club success.

Tkachuk’s positive mindset

Even with Ottawa struggling at 2-4-1 and sitting sixth in the Atlantic Division, Tkachuk’s mindset remains positive. “It’s definitely a tough test mentally… it’s an opportunity to find different levels to me as a person and a player,” he said, projecting confidence that he will return ready to make an immediate impact.

