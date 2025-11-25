NHL News: Senators coach Travis Green provides crucial update on captain Brady Tkachuk’s recovery timeline

The Ottawa Senators have been navigating the season without their captain, Brady Tkachuk, who went down with a thumb injury in their third game. Tkachuk had already contributed three assists before undergoing surgery. His absence forced the team to adapt on the ice, but Ottawa has managed a 10-5-4 record during his recovery.

Coach Travis Green indicated optimism about Tkachuk’s return, suggesting the forward could be back “sooner than later”, according to NHL.com.Tkachuk could return from a thumb injury this week for the Senators.

Tkachuk, 26, has now returned to full participation in practice, offering a boost to both the locker room and on-ice leadership. Coach Green praised the team’s resilience and noted the captain’s readiness to rejoin the squad.

The captain Tkachuk expressed his eagerness to return and contribute to what the club has built during his absence: “I think they’re kind of doing whatever it takes to win. The compete and will to win level is the highest I’ve ever seen, so just looking to add to that when we get back and join what they’ve built the last five weeks.”

Brady Tkachuk #7 of the Ottawa Senators skates during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images.

Tkachuk’s impact

Even while sidelined, Tkachuk’s presence has been felt. He has totaled 407 points in 515 NHL regular-season games and seven points in six Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

General manager Steve Staios also highlighted the captain’s leadership during his recovery, emphasizing the team’s commitment to maintaining performance in his absence. “Brady’s done all he can to continue to lead, even with his injury, being in and around the group,” Staios said.

As Ottawa looks ahead, Tkachuk’s imminent return is expected to strengthen both scoring and morale, giving the Senators a key boost as they push through the road-heavy November schedule.

