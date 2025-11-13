The Ottawa Senators have made a decisive move to stabilize their roster during a challenging stretch of the NHL season. With captain Brady Tkachuk sidelined due to a thumb injury, the team announced a four-year contract extension for forward Shane Pinto, locking him in at a $7.5 million average annual value through the 2029-30 season.

At 25, Pinto has quietly emerged as one of Ottawa’s most reliable two-way forwards. His ability to generate offense while maintaining defensive responsibility has earned praise from teammates and coaches alike.

WithBrady Tkachuk expected to miss time until mid-December, Pinto’s leadership and consistency will be pivotal as the Senators aim to stay competitive in the Atlantic Division.

The timing of the extension also signals the front office’s intent to build around its young talent. “Shane is an important part of our core and we are pleased to have him with us for the foreseeable future,” said general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios, according to NHL.com. “This is a great opportunity for this group to grow together.”

What’s in Shane Pinto’s contract?

According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, Pinto’s deal includes a 10-team no-trade clause in Years 3 and 4. The structure gives the forward some long-term stability while allowing the Senators to plan around him as a central piece of their roster.

This extension positions Pinto as a key figure for Ottawa’s immediate and future competitiveness, especially with the team navigating the absence of its captain. The Senators now turn their focus to integrating their young talent effectively and staying on track in the playoff race.

