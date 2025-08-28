NHL News: Sidney Crosby reveals what he thinks of Sharks’ new franchise rising star

The San Jose Sharks are determined to turn the page on years of struggle, and recent moves suggest their rebuild has momentum. The franchise already found a spark in Macklin Celebrini, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, and doubled down this summer by drafting forward Michael Misa second overall. The future is beginning to take shape in Northern California.

At the center of this optimism is Celebrini. Fresh off a rookie campaign that exceeded expectations, he has already been cast as the Sharks’ long-term centerpiece. His emergence has not gone unnoticed around the league—especially by one of hockey’s greatest voices of authority, Sidney Crosby.

During Team Canada’s orientation camp in Calgary this week, Crosby spoke about the 19-year-old, offering an evaluation that underscored how highly regarded Celebrini has become in NHL circles.

What did Crosby say about Celebrini’s development?

Celebrini registered 63 points in 70 games last season, leading San Jose in scoring as a teenager. His form earned him a place at Canada’s summer orientation camp, skating alongside stars such as Connor McDavid and Sam Bennett. Crosby, who shared the ice with him at the 2025 World Championships, was quick to highlight his maturity.

“I think he’s an incredible player. His all-around game at his age is pretty impressive,” Crosby said. “He’s committed defensively, and he competes hard. He’s got a pretty mature game for his age, and I think having that experience at Worlds can only help. I’m sure he built confidence from that.”

Why does Crosby believe Celebrini is ahead of schedule?

Crosby pointed to Celebrini’s growth at the international level, where he posted three goals and three assists in eight games for Canada. More importantly, the Penguins captain noticed how the teenager handled day-to-day preparation.

“I know being on the ice with him and then seeing him out there day to day and what he puts into it,” Crosby explained. “As the year went on last year, he got better and better, and that’ll be a big building block. He’s earned the right to be in the conversation.”

What comes next for San Jose’s young star?

While Team Canada has yet to finalize its roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, Celebrini’s inclusion in the orientation camp signals growing confidence in his trajectory. For the Sharks, pairing him with Misa may mark the beginning of a new era—one even Crosby suggests is ahead of schedule.