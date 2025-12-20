NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone delivers blunt four‑word reaction to NY Mets signing former New York players

The New York Yankees continue to dominate offseason headlines, and a brief comment from manager Aaron Boone has reignited discussion around the crosstown rivalry with the New York Mets. As several former Yankees players have landed in Queens this winter, Boone was asked about the trend during a holiday charity event in the Bronx.

Boone, who has managed the Yankees since 2018 and guided the club to the postseason in six of his first seven full seasons, addressed the topic while supporting a local community initiative. The Mets’ recent bullpen additions, particularly involving ex-Yankees, have drawn increasing attention across MLB circles.

When pressed on the situation, Boone offered a concise response that quickly gained traction online. “Not quite the Bronx!” he said, a four-word remark later shared by New York Post Sports on X.

Boone’s comment reflects confidence, not concern

The statement came amid ongoing chatter about player movement between the two New York clubs, including reliever Luke Weaver and right-hander Devin Williams, both of whom joined the Mets this offseason.

Despite the rivalry undertones, Boone maintained a light and professional tone, expressing happiness for Weaver while acknowledging the realities of roster turnover in a competitive market.

Yankees stay focused ahead of 2026 season

Rather than fueling rivalry drama, Boone’s comment underscored the Yankees’ broader approach this winter. While the Mets have aggressively reshaped their roster, the Yankees remain focused on continuity and internal development.

As spring training approaches, Boone made it clear that New York’s attention is firmly on preparing for the 2026 season—not reacting to moves across town.

