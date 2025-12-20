Anthony Joshua reveals shocking true feelings after 6th round KO win vs Jake Paul

Anthony Joshua scored a vicious 6th round KO win against Jake Paul. Usually, if a fighter gets a knock out, he is enjoying the best of moments. After the fight, the British boxer was clear on his feelings.

During the post-fight press conference, Joshua said the following, “No. I needed to do better. … I’ve got a lot of improving I need to do. I’m not happy.” Joshua was not expecting the fight to reach that long and he is disappointed in his own performance against Paul.

This is not the first time Joshua’s credibility has taken a hit. When he was an undefeated champion, he took the Andy Ruiz Jr. challenge lightly, and he ended up knocked out. He was then outclassed twice by Oleksandr Usyk, and then knocked out by Daniel Dubois too. While built like hercules and with an immaculate technique, his mind is sometimes off and that costs him in fights.

Joshua’s next challenge is much more dangerous

The next bout for Anthony Joshua is none other than one of the most decorated heavyweights of all time: Tyson Fury. Needless to say, he is a much more menacing foe than Jake Paul for a variety of reasons.

Tyson Fury.

Paul was a smaller, less powerful albeit more agile opponent. As per Fury, he is way taller, way smoother and powerful, and of course, has technique and precision superior to Paul’s. Fury is one of the all time greats, not a YouTuber-turned-boxer, it’s plain and simple.

Fury should be favored against Joshua

After this performance, it wouldn’t be shocking if people favor Fury over Joshua. After all, AJ himself is not happy with how he looked. However, Fury was retired and hasn’t fought since December 2024. Still, he might perfectly be favored because not fighting is better than fighting and not living up to the hype.

In fact, some outlets like Betonline.ag already opened odds for a Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua bout. The odds align with the topic, as Fury opened as the -175 favorite over Joshua, who opens at +136.