Golden Knights’ Mitch Marner sends strong praise to Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs prospect after Memorial Cup triumph

When Mitch Marner tuned into the Memorial Cup this spring, it wasn’t just as a casual fan. The former Toronto Maple Leafs forward, now with the Vegas Golden Knights, was watching closely as the London Knights chased redemption after last year’s heartbreak.

For Marner, there was one player in particular who commanded his attention—Easton Cowan, Toronto’s 2023 first-round pick. The 19-year-old forward carried London through the tournament, leading all players in scoring and earning Most Valuable Player honors.

The Knights, who had fallen just short the year before, claimed their third Memorial Cup title with a 4-1 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers. For Marner, who once wore the same Knights jersey, it was a moment that carried a special connection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How did Cowan deliver where London fell short last year?

Cowan scored three goals and added four assists across five games, pacing the tournament offensively. His consistency and poise stood out, especially given the team’s painful loss in the 2023 final.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“It was great to see them win it, obviously, with the heartbreak that happened the year before,” Marner said. “For them to bounce back as they did and just stick with it, it was great to watch. I was happy for them. They deserved it.”

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Golden Knights center could be the Maple Leafs’ surprise playoff weapon for Auston Matthews

What role did Marner play in Cowan’s development?

Since the Maple Leafs drafted Cowan, Marner has been a steady influence. Both players share the experience of being undersized wingers who carved their path through the OHL with skill and determination.

Advertisement

“I was talking to him a lot, really, throughout the year, just checking in on him, making sure he’s staying in the right headspace,” Marner explained. “And he led the way the whole time there and got the job done.”

How will their connection shape the future?

Though Marner is now with the Golden Knights after a sign-and-trade, his mentorship remains significant for Cowan, who will begin Maple Leafs development camp with momentum from his Memorial Cup MVP run. “He meant a lot to me,” Cowan said in July. “Opportunities open up for other players. But yeah, super happy for him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

SurveyWill Easton Cowan’s Memorial Cup performance translate to NHL success with the Maple Leafs? Will Easton Cowan’s Memorial Cup performance translate to NHL success with the Maple Leafs? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

As Cowan prepares for his next step in the Maple Leafs system, his recent success underscores why Toronto invested a first-round pick in him. Meanwhile, Marner’s career enters a new chapter in Vegas—but their shared bond through London and the Memorial Cup ensures their paths will remain intertwined.