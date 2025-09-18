NHL News: Wild GM Bill Guerin makes position clear on Kirill Kaprizov contract situation

The Minnesota Wild opened training camp this week with a cloud of uncertainty surrounding Kirill Kaprizov’s future. While the star forward remains under contract for one more season, questions about his long-term commitment linger as extension talks continue behind the scenes.

General Manager Bill Guerin sought to calm speculation without revealing specifics. His words struck a balance between optimism and caution, reflecting the weight of negotiations with one of the league’s premier talents.

“These negotiations are private. I can’t really get into it. Things are fine. The most important thing is that we want to sign Kirill. He’s our franchise player. We want to keep him here. He’s a big part of our team. We’re working towards that. ” Guerin said Thursday morning, via The Athletic’s Michael Russo.

Is Kaprizov’s future in Minnesota truly secure?

According to multiple reports, Kaprizov, 28, has already turned down an offer that would have shattered league records: an eight-year, $128 million extension. While Guerin pushed back on the details, insiders confirm that the conversations have been intense and complicated.

Both sides, however, appear aligned on the end goal. Kaprizov has avoided public contract debates, repeatedly stating his affection for Minnesota and his preference to stay long-term.

Will Kaprizov stay with the Wild?

Kaprizov reportedly addressed his contract situation with the Wild, noting that his focus remains on hockey amid ongoing negotiations. When asked if he wants to stay with the team, he said, “Yeah, you guys know I like Minny.” No additional details about a potential new contract were shared, according to Sarah McLellan on X.

Why the Wild cannot afford to wait

Kaprizov’s production underscores why the Wild are so determined. In just 319 NHL games, he has recorded 386 points, including three 40-goal seasons. His consistency has made him the central figure in the Wild’s offensive structure and a fan favorite across the league.

For Guerin, allowing uncertainty to linger could be costly—not only in terms of the locker room but also for Minnesota’s aspirations in a competitive Central Division. The Wild are not considering trade scenarios, with their GM reiterating his confidence in eventually finalizing a deal.

What comes next for Minnesota?

As the Olympic break and the regular season approach, urgency will only grow. For the Wild, securing Kaprizov beyond 2026 is more than a contract—it is a statement of intent. The path they choose in the coming months will define whether Minnesota can build a contender around its franchise cornerstone or risk entering an era of doubt.