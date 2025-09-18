NHL News: Jim Hiller’s Kings reportedly still working on star winger’s extension talks with a clear goal amid uncertainty

As the Los Angeles Kings prepare for the 2025–26 NHL season, the team, led by head coach Jim Hiller, is reportedly focused on securing a long-term contract extension for star winger Adrian Kempe.

Entering the final year of his current deal, Kempe remains central to the Kings’ championship aspirations. Talks between the organization and the winger’s camp have resumed this week, signaling a shared goal of reaching an agreement before the season gets underway.

Kempe has been a cornerstone of the Kings’ offense for several seasons, consistently leading the team in scoring and establishing himself as one of the NHL’s elite goal scorers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Kings continued contract negotiations extension talks with Adrian Kempe’s camp today. Goal remains long-term, and to get something finalized by the season, but still work to be done,” reported NHL insider David Pagnotta on X.

Advertisement

Why securing Kempe matters for the Kings

Locking in Kempe is more than a financial or procedural step; it’s pivotal for the team’s competitive outlook. Coming off a 105-point season capped by a first-round playoff exit, the Kings see Kempe as central to breaking their postseason ceiling. His scoring ability, leadership, and consistency form the backbone of Los Angeles’ offensive strategy, making his extension a critical component of the team’s long-term planning.

Advertisement

see also Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs key teammate receives ‘confident’ response on contract extension from front office

Kempe has also expressed his own perspective on timing, emphasizing that while he wants to finalize a deal promptly, he is cautious about rushing negotiations: “I would like to get it done as soon as possible, but I don’t want to rush anything… Before Christmas would be great, before camp would be great,” Kempe told The Fourth Period.

Advertisement

The Kings are reportedly targeting a $10–11 million per year deal potentially spanning eight years, reflecting both the player’s elite status and the organization’s strategic ambition.

Timing and implications

With training camp underway and the regular season fast approaching, the pressure to finalize the deal is mounting. Both the Kings and Kempe’s camp appear motivated to reach an agreement that satisfies the player’s market value while providing the team stability at a key position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SurveyHow important is Adrian Kempe’s contract extension for the Los Angeles Kings’ 2025–26 season success? How important is Adrian Kempe’s contract extension for the Los Angeles Kings’ 2025–26 season success? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Securing Kempe’s long-term commitment would solidify a cornerstone of Los Angeles’ roster and send a clear message that the Kings are committed to contending at the highest level, positioning themselves as a threat in a competitive playoff landscape.