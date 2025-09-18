NHL News: Connor McDavid’s 2026 free agency decision may shake up Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs plans

As the NHL prepares to drop the puck on the 2025–26 season, speculation around Connor McDavid’s future is already dominating headlines. The Edmonton Oilers captain, widely considered the best player in the world, is set to hit free agency in the summer of 2026. His next move could redefine the league’s balance of power.

McDavid addressed his future in an interview with Elliotte Friedman, choosing his words carefully but leaving just enough uncertainty to spark debate. “I have all the faith in the world in this 2025–26 season, and beyond that remains to be seen,” he said. For Oilers fans, the comment was far from a definitive commitment to Alberta.

The ambiguity has opened the door to speculation across the NHL, and one of the most intriguing potential suitors is the Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews. With their financial flexibility, deep roster, and the allure of playing in hockey’s biggest market, Toronto has quickly emerged as a team worth watching.

Could McDavid actually land in Toronto?

According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, the Maple Leafs are seriously considering how McDavid’s decision could shape their long-term strategy. “Until Connor McDavid makes his decision, there are teams that are gonna want to know, do we have to keep our powder dry for the summer of ’26? The Leafs are among them,” LeBrun said via TSN.

Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs connection to Connor McDavid’s 2026 decision raises speculation. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The comments reflect how closely Toronto is monitoring the situation. For an organization already centered around Auston Matthews and William Nylander, adding McDavid would create one of the most formidable cores in league history.

How would the Leafs manage their cap space?

While cap challenges are always part of Toronto’s reality, the timing could be ideal. Most of the Leafs’ key forwards are already signed, their defensive core is stable, and their younger players remain on manageable deals. The only significant concern in the near term is re-signing Anthony Stolarz, though even that is unlikely to derail Toronto’s financial flexibility heading into 2026.

If McDavid were to command a record-setting contract — with speculation suggesting a potential $20 million annual salary — Toronto is among the few franchises that could realistically make room for him while still icing a contender.

What’s next for the Maple Leafs?

As the new season unfolds, all eyes will remain fixed on McDavid’s performance and his evolving outlook on Edmonton’s future. For Toronto, the possibility of pairing Matthews with McDavid is no longer just a dream — it is a scenario the front office appears prepared to plan for. The ripple effects of McDavid’s 2026 decision will shape not only the Oilers and Maple Leafs but the NHL as a whole.