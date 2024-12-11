NHL News: Sidney Crosby admits disappointment with Penguins fans after being booed

The Pittsburgh Penguins haven’t had the best start to the 2024-25 NHL season, though they had changed the tune lately. Heading into a tough matchup with the Colorado Avalanche, the Penguins had won five of their last seven games, however, the frustrating 6-2 loss to the Avs caused the outrage from the fans who booed the team. After the final buzzer, Sidney Crosby admitted he was taken aback by the fans’ reaction.

The Penguins are still nearing the bottom of the Metro Division, but after a four-game win streak they got back on track and are within reach of the last wildcard spot. Still, Pittsburgh looks too inconsistent. Right after defeating the Maple Leafs 5-2, the Penguins lost horribly to the Avalanche, and the fans at PPG Paints Arena let the team know their thoughts.

During the third period, as the Penguins fell by a multi-goal lead and the power play put on a lackluster outing, the home fans booed the players. After the game, Crosby issued a powerful statement to the fans.

“I think there’s been some times this season when we deserved it. I don’t think tonight was one of them,” Crosby stated, via The Athletic.

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on November 08, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Crosby was surprised by the fans’ reaction to the setback, especially after winning five of the past seven games. “You wouldn’t know it tonight,” Crosby said. “Would you? I mean, getting booed on the power play (in the third period).”

Battle of Nova Scotian turns lopsided

Coming into the game, the highly anticipated duel between first-line centers Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby promised to be a battle. Both are close friends who train together each offseason in their home province of Nova Scotia, making their matchup on the ice all the more compelling.

However, it wasn’t meant to be. Crosby had another tough outing, extending his scoreless streak to seven games. The Penguins’ captain shared his thoughts on the rough stretch.

“I mean, I don’t feel like I’ve forgotten how to, but I definitely have to find ways to either get shots through or get around the net a little bit more,” Crosby told NHL.com. “That’s on me to find the net.”

MacKinnon, on the other hand, put on a monstruos performance tearing the Penguins’ defense apart. The 29-year-old scored a goal and tallied four assists. Despite his astounding performance, MacKinnon was not the first star of the night. That honor was for captain Mikko Rantanen who scored a hat trick and amassed two assists during his 600th NHL game.

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on during the first period Krakenat Climate Pledge Arena on February 29, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

MacKinnon sends message to Team Canada HC

Ahead of the Four Nations Faceoff, MacKinnon made it clear to coach Jon Cooper he intends to play alongside his childhood hero, Sidney Crosby, in Team Canada.

“I’d love to be on [Crosby’s] wing,” MacKinnon stated. “That’d be cool. I think we’d play well together. That’d be my little kid in me; I would gladly go to the wing. Can’t win face-offs anyway so that would work. That would be a dream.”