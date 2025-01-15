NHL Rumors: Red Wings interested in Rangers' important player to help star Patrick Kane

The Detroit Red Wings would be keeping an eye on potential moves to strengthen their roster at a key moment in the 2024-25 NHL season. In this regard, the management of the team, which features Patrick Kane as its star player, would have set their sights on a key player from the New York Rangers.

The Red Wings are 7-3 in their last ten games and know that a good way to climb out of the bottom of the Atlantic Division is to build a solid defense, especially in a league that is notoriously even with about half the games left in the season.

The Rangers are in the second-to-last spot in the Metropolitan Division and might be looking to strengthen a potential conference rival, but they are expected to make important decisions about the future of several members of their roster. Kane and the Red Wings are keeping a close eye on the potential movement of an important player in New York.

Rangers player to be wanted by Red Wings

According to NHL insider Frank Servalli, the Red Wings would be interested in signing left defenseman Ryan Lindgren as Kane’s new teammate if the New York Rangers show a willingness to trade the 26-year-old, who has been with the New York team since the 2018-19 season.

Ryan Lindgren of the New York Rangers

Rangers General Manager Chris Drury is faced with the dichotomy of either cleaning up his roster to bring in new faces and try to make the playoffs, or playing a conservative strategy. For that reason, they may be interested in not renewing the contract of Lindgren, who will be an unrestricted free agent next season.

Lindgren’s 2024-25 NHL season with the Rangers

The immediate future suggests Lindgren may be leaving the Rangers after a long stint, but a trade to the Red Wings could change that. In the current campaign, the left defenseman has shown he can be trusted in key situations. He has two goals and seven assists, totaling nine points in 37 games with New York