NHL News: Red Wings HC Todd McLellan issues honest statement to Dylan Larkin, rest of the team

The Detroit Red Wings suffered a crucial loss against the Philadelphia Flyers, in a game with massive NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs implications. After the defeat, head coach Todd McLellan sent team captain Dylan Larkin and the rest of the locker room a sincere message.

The 2024-25 NHL season may be spiraling out of control for the Red Wings. After an impressive seven-game win streak, Detroit has now lost four of its last five games, and it’s push for the playoffs may be put on stand-by.

Three consecutive losses have taken their toll in the Motor City locker room, and head coach Todd McLellan knows this is the moment where his leadership must prove pivotal.

Amid the losing skid, the players voiced their frustration, but McLellan made one thing clear to captain Larkin—hoping it will trickle down to the rest of the team.

Former head coach Todd McLellan of the Los Angeles Kings speaks during a press conference following the NHL Global Series match between Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings at Rod Laver Arena on September 24, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.

“Leaving a point behind is never a good thing,” Todd McLellan said, via Detroit Hockey Now. “But I don’t think we took steps back tonight. We probably took a step or two forward. Despite not getting the two points, the one we’ll take. I thought it was actually one of our better efforts on the trip.”

McLellan corrects Larkin

After the game, Larkin’s frustration was evident. As he addressed the team’s shortcomings in failing to secure both points, he made a blunt statement—one that McLellan would use as a foundation to build upon.

“The game goes into overtime, and (Lyon) stood on his on his head all night and got us there,” Dylan Larkin stated. “And, you know, the game’s on our stick, and they score, we don’t.” Larkin went on to call both team’s games “sloppy“.

“It was sloppy because both teams checked real hard,” McLellan corrected Larkin. “And I was happy that our group could do that.”

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red WIngs attends the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at FLA Live Arena on February 03, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida.

Playoff-caliber matchup

The Red Wings will next take on the Montreal Canadiens at home in a must-win game. The Habs are currently riding a wave of momentum, while the Red Wings are with their backs against the wall, desperate for a win to end their slump.

It will almost be a playoff clash, as both teams need the win over the direct divisional opponent to stay in the race.