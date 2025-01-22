The Alabama Crimson Tide football program began 2024 on the wrong foot. Following a Rose Bowl loss to Michigan, legendary coach Nick Saban announced his retirement, leaving the school in Tuscaloosa facing an uncertain future. Now, a year later, Saban has revealed one of the biggest factors that led to his decision to step away from the sidelines.

Since stepping into Tuscaloosa in January 2007, Nick Saban has built an ever-lasting legacy in the school, guiding them to six NCAA national championships and nine SEC titles. Moreover, Saban built a powerhouse, securing at least ten wins in every season he spent in Tuscaloosa.

However, everything reaches its end, sooner or later. Saban’s time with the Crimson Tide came to an end following the CFP semifinal loss against Michigan at the Rose Bowl.

Alabama’s first post-Saban season was far from what the program had hoped for. The Tide fell short of the 10-win standard Saban had established and ended the campaign with a frustrating bowl game loss to the Wolverines.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Money talks

A year has passed since Saban’s retirement, and while many still hope for his return, the legendary coach recently made it clear that it’s unlikely. As he explained, college football has changed dramatically from what he was accustomed to. During an appearance on The Pivot podcast, Saban revealed that a conversation with his wife, Miss Terry, played a significant role in his decision.

“In the end, the last year, we always have the parents over on Saturday night for karaoke and all the players on Sunday morning for breakfast when we’re recruiting,” Nick Saban stated during the podcast. “And one day [Miss Terry] came up to me and she said, ‘Why are we doing this?’ And I said, ‘Why do you say that?’ And she said, ‘It was always about relationships, but now it’s about how much money you’re going to pay them.’ So that was one of the things that she hated.”

New Day in Tuscaloosa

NIL deals, the transfer portal, and the recruitment, it’s all so different than what it used to be in the NCAA. Nick Saban felt alienated, and as if he didn’t have anything else to prove, which was true.

Former college football head coach Nick Saban prepares to tee off during the Pro-am to the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Crimson Tide has struggled tremendously after his departure. The first year under Kalen DeBoer fell well short of the expectations. However, DeBoer wasn’t handed a perfect situation, as he inherited a roster full of players Saban had recruited, and whom he had to convince he was still the right coach for them.

As the season progressed, several crucial losses to rivals—games Saban likely would never have lost—proved too much for the players to bear. As a result, many key contributors opted to enter the transfer portal. Perhaps Kalen DeBoer’s second season will be judged and scrutinized more fairly, as he will have more time to prepare and assemble the roster he truly wants.