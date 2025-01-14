The New York Rangers made a bold decision when trading forward Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken, and since then, the Finnish player has been on a tear in the NHL. Amid his strong streak, Kakko delivered a pointed message about his performance, taking aim at his former coach, Peter Laviolette, and the Rangers organization.

Since the Rangers sent Kakko west to Seattle, the 23-year-old winger has tallied 8 points in 11 games. For perspective, Kakko had managed just 14 points in 30 games with the Blueshirts earlier this season.

Kakko’s time in New York came to an abrupt and accelerated end shortly after the Finn voiced a harsh message to Laviolette, after the coach decided he’d serve as a healthy scratch during a matchup with the St. Louis Blues on December 15. Just three days later, Kakko was packing his bags and headed for the Emerald City.

The move raised many eyebrows both within and beyond the organization in Manhattan. The Rangers got rid of a player who had been selected with a second overall pick, and they barely got anything in return. Instead, the Kraken got themselves a great talent, who walked into town shot out of a cannon and with a chip on his shoulder. Almost one month after the trade, Kakko dropped a stern message, with a dig at Laviolette and the franchise in New York.

Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) in game action during the NHL game between the New-York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

“Over here, I feel there’s a good chance for me,” Kakko said, via NHL.com. “I mean, I can already say, like, confidence is way better than it’s been for a long time. There’s going to be some bad shifts, but you keep getting on the ice all the time, keep getting opportunities, getting chances.“

Kakko’s closing statement is clearly a jab towards Laviolette and the Rangers for healthy scratching him during the season, when he believed there were several other players on the roster that deserved to be sidelined more than him.

How the tables turn

While the Kraken are in a worse position than the Rangers in the standings, Seattle doesn’t have nearly as similar expectations as New York. The Broadway Blueshirts have been marked by inconsistency and cannot quite get themselves back in the mix for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

However, New York is riding on a two-game winning streak, the team’s first since late-November. Hoping to make it three wins in a row as they will take on the Colorado Avalanche on the road next.

Key return

As the Rangers face a crucial test against the Avs, Laviolette has learned great news as a top player on the roster will be back healthy and available to play.

Head coach Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers looks on against the New York Islanders during the first period during the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series.

Forward Chris Kreider has been activated off IR and will be returning to the lineup for the Blueshirts’ matchup with the Avalanche.