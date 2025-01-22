One of the most pivotal contributors to the Golden State Warriors‘ dominance over the past decade, Andre Iguodala, recently joined “The OG’s Show” to discuss the team’s current struggles and share his all-time NBA teammate starting five.

A four-time NBA champion, Iguodala was the perfect complement to Stephen Curry during their dynasty years. Known for his ability to adapt against any opponent, Iguodala was part of a Warriors team that seemed nearly unbeatable. He earned NBA Finals MVP honors during the 2014-2015 season, delivering one of the most remarkable performances of his career.

While reflecting on his storied career, Iguodala acknowledged the immense talent of some of his former teammates, both with the Warriors and beyond. When asked to name his all-time NBA teammate starting five, he didn’t hesitate: “They are the greatest players of all time in terms of what they do: Chris Webber, Allen Iverson, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant,” Iguodala revealed.

Playing alongside such a star-studded lineup left a lasting impression, not just on Iguodala but on basketball fans around the world. Their performances were celebrated for their skill, chemistry, and championship pedigree, making them one of the most talked-about groups in the history of the game.

Iguodala reflects on Klay Thompson’s unique talent

While discussing his all-time NBA starting five, Iguodala shared insights into specific players, including his former Warriors teammate, Klay Thompson. Iguodala highlighted how Thompson stood out even early in his career.

“In a playoff series, you really get to know someone,” Iguodala explained. “I’m playing with you every single night, scouting you, watching your movements—I even know what time you wake up. That’s how I got to know Klay.”

Iguodala recalled being impressed by Thompson as a rookie. “I had to watch the film; this guy was different,” he said. “It was the start of that three-point revolution because back then, the three-pointer wasn’t as big. I was like, ‘This dude doesn’t even touch the rim when he shoots, and he’s doing it so fast.’ And then I found out he could defend—he was guarding me.”

Iguodala opens up about mental health in sports

Fans often overlook the mental challenges that come with being a professional athlete, focusing only on the physical game. Iguodala emphasized how critical mental health is for athletes and how it often goes unnoticed.

“I think about it, especially during tough times,” Iguodala shared. “I don’t think people understand the mental strain of playing basketball. And as a man, you’re expected to keep your guard up. You’re not supposed to have feelings, cry, or be exhausted. That’s why we face the issues we do.”