Nick Robertson’s Maple Leafs future echoes former first-rounder’s path: Can he secure his spot alongside Auston Matthews?

Since being drafted 53rd overall in 2019, Nick Robertson has been one of the most talked-about young forwards in Toronto. Expected to emerge as the next big scorer alongside Auston Matthews, Robertson has shown flashes of his potential but has struggled with consistency, leaving questions about his place in the Maple Leafs lineup. Multiple contract requests, trade rumors, and near-arbitration situations have added to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Fans and analysts alike have noticed a pattern in Robertson’s trajectory. His situation now mirrors that of another former Maple Leafs first-rounder, Timothy Liljegren, whose early-career struggles and contract negotiations created a similar storyline before he was traded a month into the season. The comparison highlights the pressure on Robertson to perform immediately in order to secure his spot with Toronto.

Entering the 2025-26 season, Robertson faces a pivotal moment. The Maple Leafs’ forward depth and competitive environment leave little margin for error, meaning his training camp performance and early-season production will likely determine whether he remains a part of the franchise or is moved elsewhere.

Why does Nick Robertson’s situation remind fans of Liljegren?

LeafsNationNews on “X” pointed out the striking similarity: Robertson, now earning more than $1 million but still fighting to become a regular, is in the same position Liljegren was in last season. “It totally has the same feel as when they signed Liljegren to a surprising deal to avoid arbitration.”

Nick Robertson #89 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates a goal. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Toronto expects Robertson to compete for a role with the same determination required under head coach Craig Berube’s system. With 22 points in 69 games last season (15 goals, 7 assists) and five preseason goals hinting at his potential, Robertson has shown signs of promise—but not enough to secure his long-term future.

What Robertson needs to do to stay in Toronto

The path is clear: Robertson must come into camp strong and translate preseason performance into regular-season consistency. If he fails to reach the expected 20-goal ceiling or continues to struggle, he could join the likes of David Kampf, Calle Jarnkrok, and potentially Max Domi as trade candidates.

Success in training camp and early-season games will be crucial for Robertson to solidify his place in the lineup. Otherwise, the Maple Leafs may have no choice but to explore trading him while his value remains reasonable.

Toronto’s forward depth ensures that opportunities for underperforming players are limited, and Robertson’s next season may determine whether his time in blue and white is short-lived.