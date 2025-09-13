Nathan MacKinnon’s Avalanche teammate calls for NHL to bring back traditional playoff seeding format

The Colorado Avalanche, led by Nathan MacKinnon, may have bowed out earlier than expected last spring, but their star defenseman Cale Makar isn’t just looking back at the ice—he’s looking at the rules that shape it. Speaking with conviction, he voiced a stance that could ignite one of the NHL’s most enduring debates.

Makar believes that the current Stanley Cup Playoffs format, in place since 2013-14, does not reward regular-season excellence the way it should. His team, despite ranking as one of the top five in the Western Conference, faced a brutal first-round matchup against a higher-seeded division rival. That early exit only fueled his call for reform.

At just 26 years old, Makar has already cemented himself as one of the league’s premier defensemen and a Norris Trophy winner. His influence carries weight, and his recent remarks hint that a growing number of players may share his frustration.

Do players really want the 1-to-8 seeding back?

Makar didn’t mince words in his interview with ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski: “I feel like all the players want back to 1-to-8.” The league’s current bracket emphasizes division rivalries, but it often forces strong contenders into punishing first-round battles.

Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates with teammate Nathan MacKinnon #29.

Under the older system, the Avalanche would have drawn the No. 4-seeded Los Angeles Kings instead of the No. 3-seeded Dallas Stars—a matchup Makar implied would have offered a fairer test.

Why the NHL resists changing the bracket

The league has been reluctant to revisit the system, even after expanding the schedule to 84 games in the latest collective bargaining agreement with the NHLPA. While it adds drama and guarantees divisional showdowns, the format has long been criticized for undermining the value of regular-season performance.

For now, the NHL has no plans to reopen playoff discussions. But with voices like Makar’s leading the charge, the debate over 1-to-8 seeding is unlikely to fade quietly. As the 2025-26 season looms, players and fans alike will be watching to see if momentum builds toward another shift in playoff history.

