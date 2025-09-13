The Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, entered training camp surrounded by plenty of optimism, but one storyline looms larger than most — the contract status of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. After a breakout year that solidified him as a key piece of Toronto’s future, his next deal has become one of the most important negotiations for the franchise.

Stolarz, 30, emerged as a stabilizing force in the crease last season, posting a 21-8-3 record with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. Alongside rising netminder Joseph Woll, he has given Toronto something it has lacked for years: a dependable tandem. Yet his contract, set to expire at the end of this season, has quickly become a topic of speculation.

Reports surfaced this week suggesting the two sides are still far apart on numbers. But while negotiations continue, Stolarz himself made clear what matters most to him. His candid comments have sparked new debate over how much the Maple Leafs should be willing to pay to keep their new cornerstone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Anthony Stolarz reveal about his negotiations?

Appearing on Leafs Morning Take, Stolarz didn’t mince words about his approach to the talks. “I just want to be paid fairly,” the goaltender said, noting that he remains focused on performance while his representatives handle the details.

Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Toronto Maple Leafs makes a save. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

Advertisement

NHL insider David Pagnotta reported on “X” that there has been “no progress, as of today, on a contract extension between the Toronto Maple Leafs and goalie Anthony Stolarz, who is in the final year of his current deal. No worry from either side. Source tells me they are ‘still talking.’”

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs could move young forward amid search for top-six scorer

How much could Stolarz’s next contract be worth?

Currently earning $2.5 million per season, Stolarz is widely expected to receive a substantial raise. Projections suggest his next contract could double in value, landing in the $5–6 million annual range depending on term and performance this year. A four-year deal worth around $24 million would reflect both his recent success and Toronto’s long-term vision in net.

Advertisement

Why this negotiation matters for the Maple Leafs’ future

With the Maple Leafs chasing Stanley Cup contention, securing stability in goal is vital. Stolarz and Woll give the club a cost-effective tandem that could anchor the team through its competitive window. But much depends on how quickly general manager Brad Treliving can strike a balance between fair compensation and salary cap flexibility.

SurveyWhat should the Maple Leafs do with Anthony Stolarz’s next contract? What should the Maple Leafs do with Anthony Stolarz’s next contract? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

For now, Stolarz is keeping his focus on the ice while his contract talks continue in the background. If he delivers another strong start to the season, his leverage will only grow — and the Maple Leafs may have little choice but to meet his call for fairness.