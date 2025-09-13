NHL News: Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson sends strong message after securing Spencer Knight with three-year extension

The Chicago Blackhawks have made a decisive move to secure their future in goal by signing Spencer Knight to a three-year contract extension, $17.5 million contract. The 24-year-old netminder will now remain with the franchise through the 2029-30 season, carrying a $5.83 million cap hit per year. This commitment comes just months after Knight was acquired from the Florida Panthers, signaling that Chicago is serious about building around him.

Knight’s arrival in March 2025 was met with high expectations, and the young goaltender quickly delivered. He finished the season with a 17-16-3 record, posting a .902 save percentage and recording two shutouts. His debut victory in a Blackhawks sweater was particularly memorable, stopping 41 of 42 shots in a commanding performance against one of the league’s top offensive teams.

For a franchise looking to rebuild and return to contention, securing a reliable goaltender is crucial. The extension allows Knight to focus on his development without the distraction of contract negotiations, giving Chicago a cornerstone piece in a critical position.

Why did the Blackhawks move quickly to extend knight?

The move to sign Knight long-term reflects the confidence the organization has in his abilities and character. Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson emphasized the importance of the goaltender to the team’s future. “After joining the team in March, Spencer quickly cemented himself as a crucial piece of our future. A talented, young goaltender, he brings athleticism, sound positioning and a calm demeanor to his game, and we’re excited to watch Spencer continue to flourish in Chicago over the next four seasons,” Davidson said according to NHL.com.

Knight’s consistent performance under pressure and ability to handle a significant workload in the latter part of the season reinforced the belief that he can be the team’s long-term answer in net. The Blackhawks now have clarity at a position that has historically been a challenge for the organization.

What does this mean for the Blackhawks’ future?

The three-year extension provides stability for both Knight and the franchise. For the Blackhawks, it solidifies a critical position in their rebuild, giving them a young, dependable presence in goal to complement their developing roster. For Knight, it offers the security to continue refining his game while leading a key component of Chicago’s future.

With this contract in place, the Blackhawks can focus on assembling a supporting cast around Knight, hoping to create a team capable of competing at the highest level in the coming years. The 2025-26 season will be an early test of how Knight and the team progress under this renewed long-term vision.

