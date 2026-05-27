NY Rangers could accelerate rebuild by targeting Sabres’ surplus of defensive talent

Chris Drury and the New York Rangers could expedite the retooling of the lineup by knocking on the Buffalo Sabres door ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season.

Patience is a virtue, albeit one that is not too common in the Big Apple. Chris Drury and the New York Rangers are no exception, and although they are trying to do things right during their retool—“rebuild” is profanity in New York City—they may not be able to resist taking a shortcut ahead of the 2026-27 NHL campaign.

According to a report, the Buffalo Sabres may be the perfect trade partner for the Blueshirts. Provided the Rangers are looking to make a big splash, the organization in Western New York boasts a surplus of candidates who would be instant upgrades to the lineup in the Big Apple. Namely, Bowen Byram, who could help New York in a position of need: left-handed defensemen.

“Buffalo is loaded with left-handed defensemen and could decide to trade from an area of strength to free up cap space. The Rangers have a huge need for LHD and could be a logical fit if Byram becomes available,” as stated by Vincent Mercogliano on The Athletic.

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Potential trade for Byram

Byram is 24 years old and set to become a pending UFA next season, as his two-year, $12.5 million contract comes to an end after the 2026-27 campaign. Buffalo has 21 rostered players set to become UFAs or RFAs between this summer and next year’s offseason—and only approximately $12 million in projected cap space to operate with.

Bowen Byram #4 of the Buffalo Sabres.

Thus, they will face crucial decisions time and again. Byram may become a cap-space sacrificial lamb, and the Rangers may be ready to pounce on him if they want to speed up their retool.

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What exactly can the Rangers offer the Sabres? That’s a different question, but perhaps veteran center Vincent Trocheck, eager for playoff success and a new home in the East Coast, comes in handy. If Buffalo loses Alex Tuch to free agency, Trocheck could very well be the perfect replacement, at an even lower price.

NY Rangers could secure key piece in trade

In the City That Never Sleeps, Drury and the front office would much rather get some rest. Perhaps the best way to achieve that is by working extra hours during the summer and striking a deal with their cross-state competitors.

Buffalo and New York are in very different situations, with starkly opposite aspirations, but it is often teams in such situations that agree to the biggest moves in the NHL. As the two organizations enter the offseason, they will remain names to watch. However, if New York remains patient—for once—the deal may fall through.

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Byram is not Rangers’ priority

Right now, adding Byram, who is coming off a 42-point campaign in the City of Good Neighbors, looks far from a priority for the Rangers. Still, they may not be able to help themselves.

The Blueshirts may be repeating the mistakes they made during their full rebuild back in 2020. In the long run, cutting corners proved to be a bad decision. Years later, they may come across another fork in the road, and it will be up to Drury and company not to stumble over the same stones again.