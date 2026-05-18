NY Rangers reportedly remain firm on their asking price for Vincent Trocheck

According to reports, the New York Rangers plan to hold their ground on the asking price for Vincent Trocheck as trade rumors continue to heat up.

The New York Rangers know the clock is ticking ahead of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft. Regardless, their asking price for Vincent Trocheck remains unchanged. If another franchise wants to acquire the veteran center, it will have to meet the Blueshirts’ demands, and they aren’t exactly modest.

For all the criticism the Rangers could face, their handling of Trocheck’s situation deserves its flowers. New York kept Trocheck through the NHL trade deadline during the 2025-26 campaign, and it could hit the jackpot because of it. The Blueshirts made their asking price clear earlier in the season, and reports indicate nothing has changed since.

“It was a first round pick, a top level prospect and an additional asset; I don’t think that’s changed,” David Pagnotta commented on Leafs Morning Take about the Rangers’ desired compensation to trade Trocheck.

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NY Rangers may never find buyer

Although Trocheck and the Rangers might draw interest from the Minnesota Wild and other clubs, their demands remain considerable and could steer bidders away. It’s a two-way street. Indeed, the Blueshirts held on to Trocheck through the deadline, but that was also because no franchise was willing to meet their terms.

Vincent Trocheck at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The free-agent class is razor-thin, and Trocheck has proven to be a reliable top-six forward under contract through 2028-29 at a $5.6 million cap hit. Still, New York may have overestimated its valuation of the veteran center, and rival clubs may have no desire to fall for the bait.

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Trocheck wants to stay—for now

For the time being, Trocheck has shown no wish to leave New York. However, that’s subject to change. Perhaps he makes it past the offseason and starts next season as a Blueshirt on Broadway. It seems unlikely, but not impossible. Yet if the Rangers struggle in 2026-27, Trocheck may sense time running finite in his quest for his first Stanley Cup. Sooner or later, he may ask to be traded.

The way recent seasons have gone for the Rangers, there is a scenario in which the rest of the NHL opts to play the waiting game while expecting the Blueshirts to dig themselves into an even deeper hole. Time and again, the team in Manhattan has shot itself in the foot, so teams have more than enough reason to believe it can happen again.

NY Rangers seek draft capital

If the Rangers hope to acquire a first-rounder in the upcoming draft, they better get moving soon. The 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

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While a draft-night trade remains a possibility, it’s safe to assume the Blueshirts would rather know which picks they own before traveling upstate to Western New York. Anything can happen, however. Maybe the Rangers find a trade partner on draft night. It would certainly be fitting considering the event will be held in the City of Good Neighbors.

If New York can’t make that happen, it could always acquire a first-round pick in future drafts. In the NHL, it’s often easier to work out a deal for picks with uncertain positioning than for selections that already have a number attached to them. Obviously, the Rangers would rather avoid that uncertainty, but at the same time, that suspense comes with a sense of excitement.

NY Rangers’ draft capital

Missing out on a 2026 first-round selection wouldn’t be catastrophic for New York, either. As it stands, the Blueshirts own 11 picks in 2026, including two first-rounders: their own at No. 5 and the Dallas Stars’ pick, which is expected to land in the middle-to-late portion of the opening round.

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The Rangers may already be well-positioned for the upcoming draft, but the more picks, the better. For an organization in a position like New York’s, there is no such thing as too many first-round selections. Especially when every pick they own could mean one step closer to the light and finally escaping the league’s cold basement.