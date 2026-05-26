Former NY Rangers HC Peter Laviolette could make NHL return with Connor McDavid’s Oilers

After being fired by the New York Rangers in 2025, Peter Laviolette could finally be back in the league thanks to the Edmonton Oilers.

Peter Laviolette has been weighing his options ever since the New York Rangers fired him following the 2024-25 NHL season. As the Edmonton Oilers consider all options for their vacant head coaching position, a report suggests Laviolette may already be in a better position than other candidates, such as Craig Berube, to take over behind the bench and lead Connor McDavid.

“I’d put Craig Berube below Peter Laviolette right now,” insider Chris Johnston said during an appearance on The Nielson Show about the Oilers‘ search for Kris Knoblauch’s replacement.

Although his last memory behind an NHL bench is not too exciting, Laviolette remains an intriguing name. McDavid and the Oilers reportedly have no way of hiring Bruce Cassidy away from the Vegas Golden Knights, which virtually leaves them searching for the next best coach available. Laviolette may very well be it.

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Laviolette’s tenure with NY Rangers

Indeed, his New York Rangers missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs during the 2024-25 NHL campaign with a 39-36-7 record, one year removed from their Presidents’ Trophy win in 2023-24. Still, Laviolette led New York to its third Presidents’ Trophy and the most wins in a season in franchise history.

Connor McDavid at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

In more ways than one, it feels like McDavid and the Oilers could do much worse than hiring Laviolette as their head coach going forward. Especially if Vegas is serious about its blockade against Edmonton. The organization in Oil Country may wait for things to develop around Cassidy, but that could mean risking Laviolette signing somewhere else.

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Laviolette wants to coach again

As the former Rangers head coach admitted weeks ago, he enjoyed his one-year vacation from the league—his first season in 25 years without an NHL job—which the Blueshirts had to pay for since he was still under contract. But he is ready to get back in the game.

The Oilers’ head coaching gig may be the most appealing vacancy on the continent. If Edmonton indeed extends him a formal offer, it may not take long for Laviolette to pounce on the opportunity.