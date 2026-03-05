MLB Rumors: Phillies urged to trade for Twins star to fix outfield concerns

The Philadelphia Phillies have dealt with inconsistent outfield production in recent seasons, even while remaining one of the strongest teams in the National League. Despite their regular-season success, the same weakness has often resurfaced in the postseason.

Last year the organization tried to stabilize the position by signing Max Kepler and trading for Harrison Bader before the deadline. However, the group still struggled to provide consistent offensive impact, and the Phillies once again fell short of reaching the World Series.

A potential solution has now been proposed. According to Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer, Philadelphia should consider a bold trade for Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton, even if it requires parting with several of the club’s top prospects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is partially about the stubborn weakness the Phillies have had in center field, but more about them properly going all-in to get past the Los Angeles Dodgers to make it back to the World Series,” Rymer wrote. “It’s a tall order that requires one more big swing, and Buxton has more than enough upside to justify such a swing.”

Byron Buxton #25 of the Twins poses for a photo. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Advertisement

Power bat could transform Philadelphia’s outfield

Buxton remains one of the most dynamic players in baseball when healthy. The two-time All-Star delivered an impressive 2025 season, hitting .264 with a .551 slugging percentage, 35 home runs, and 83 RBIs.

Advertisement

see also Phillies linked to former Red Sox ace as rotation questions linger before opening day

SurveyShould the Phillies trade top prospects to acquire Byron Buxton? Should the Phillies trade top prospects to acquire Byron Buxton? already voted 0 people