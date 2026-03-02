NY Rangers have plenty to decide as the Vincent Trocheck sweepstakes get hot

With the Friday trade deadline looming, insider Elliotte Friedman reports that a high-stakes bidding war is officially on the line for Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers. The asking price is “skyrocketing” according to Friedman, hence the team has a lot of leverage.

The Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, and Detroit Red Wings have emerged as the teams interested in Trocheck. It looks like they are all locked in a desperate race to land the center. As they all want to get Trocheck, the Rangers can easily get the most out of this deal.

Trocheck already said his preferred destination is not in the West. The fact is that the Rangers wouldn’t move Trocheck just because. But business is business, and that means that if the price is right, and now that price will be very high, you have to move on. Trocheck is a very good player and at 32-years-old, this could be the last big move in his career.

How did Trocheck fare in 2025?

Trocheck just won the Winter Olympics gold medal with Team USA. Trocheck played 45 games in 2025, scoring 38 points, and he has a strong defensive game too. He is a high-impact player. His two-way play is a very desirable assett and that’s why the Wild, Hurricanes and Red Wings are eager to land him.

Vincent Trocheck #16 of Team United States

Trocheck also has a clutch gene with him. His reputation is one of a player that steps up in big moments. He is right in the middle of a contract that carries a $5.625 million cap hit. During his four years with the Rangers, he has earned one All Star selection.

Why is Trocheck so desirable?

Not only is he an elite two-way player, Trocheck also delivers an instant offensive spark to a stagnant power play. All this while providing the heavy production needed to capitalize on the man advantage.

The Hurricanes, particularly, know what Trocheck brings to the table, as he played two and a half years for them before going to the Rangers. To big demand, huge offers, so the Rangers are absolutely ready to get the best deal possible.