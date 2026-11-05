NY Rangers signal Joonas Korpisalo’s return with James Reimer on waivers

The New York Rangers are close to get Joonas Korpisalo back, at least based on the recent moves, including names like James Reimer.

The New York Rangers placed veteran goaltender James Reimer on waivers Thursday afternoon. Management made this move as it all points to a soon-to-come return for Joonas Korpisalo.

According to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, Reimer will still back up Dylan Garand against Philadelphia. Consequently, the roster decision serves as the formal precursor to Joonas Korpisalo’s return to the team.

Meanwhile, Korpisalo recently started an AHL conditioning assignment with the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Finnish goalie missed several weeks with a severe foot infection before resuming full on-ice activity.

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Do the Rangers miss Korpisalo?

New York urgently needs Korpisalo to provide veteran stability between the pipes. Igor Shesterkin will miss the entire season after suffering a devastating knee injury.

James Reimer has been placed on waivers after playing just ONE PERIOD for the Rangers 😬



He allowed three goals on eight shots in his lone appearance as Joonas Korpisalo nears a return. pic.twitter.com/0sSmlIBlvh — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 5, 2026

Therefore, rookie Dylan Garand carried an unsustainable workload across 11 consecutive starts. Korpisalo will immediately form a balanced tandem and absorb heavy starting pressure down the stretch.

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What does this mean for Reimer?

The waiver placement effectively ends Reimer’s brief tenure in New York’s primary goaltending rotation. The 38-year-old veteran surrendered three goals in his lone start against Los Angeles.

If Reimer clears waivers on Friday, the Rangers plan to reassign him to Hartford. Otherwise, another NHL club could claim the experienced netminder to bolster emergency organizational depth.