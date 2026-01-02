Where to watch Florida Panthers vs NY Rangers live in the USA: 2026 NHL Winter Classic

Florida Panthers will square off against NY Rangers in the 2026 NHL Winter Classic. Here’s everything you need to know, including the date, tip-off time, and streaming details for viewers in the United States.

The NHL Winter Classic returns with its signature outdoor spectacle, and this year’s edition features two clubs searching for momentum as the season reaches a critical stretch. The Carolina Panthers enter the matchup at 21-15-3 (45 points), holding fifth place and within striking distance of the Atlantic Division-leading Red Wings.

On the other hand, the New York Rangers arrive at 19-18-5 (43 points), stuck near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division and in urgent need of a turnaround. With standings pressure on both sides and the spotlight of a marquee event, this outdoor showdown has all the ingredients of a high-stakes, can’t-miss clash.

When will the Florida Panthers vs NY Rangers match be played?

Florida Panthers play against NY Rangers this Friday, January 2, for the 2026 NHL Winter Classic. The game is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers – Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Florida Panthers vs NY Rangers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Florida Panthers vs NY Rangers in the USA

Get ready for this 2026 NHL clash between Florida Panthers and NY Rangers. Catch every thrilling moment of the action in the USA on: TNT, HBO Max, and truTV.