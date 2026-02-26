Matthew Tkachuk returns to Panthers with bold message for Canada’s Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, and Sam Reinhart

While Matthew Tkachuk is living his best life after winning gold in the 2026 Winter Olympics, Team Canada’s Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, and Sam Reinhart are still processing their emotions after falling just short of a lifelong dream.

However, the American and Canadians must put it all behind them—or at least set is aside. The 2025-26 NHL season has resumed, and the Florida Panthers must change the course if they want to stay alive in the Eastern Conference’s jam-packed postseason race.

On that note, Tkachuk voiced a clear message for the rest of the team, one that may serve as a reminder for Marchand, Bennett, and Reinhart. “We have to flip the switch,” Tkachuk stated, per @JamesonCoop on X.

Obviously, it’s somewhat easy for Tkachuk to say such a thing after winning gold along his brother Brady and the rest of Team USA. For his teammates, especially those who fell just short, it’s definitely not.

Brad Marchand at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Marchand can chase another trophy

For Marchand, who likely played in his first and last Olympics, flipping the switch is not an easy thing. In doing so, the 37-year-old veteran would be accepting that his pursuit for an Olympic gold medal has come to an end. However, Marchand’s chapter with Team Canada may have more in store.

While making the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Panthers is the clear goal for Marchand and company after the break, there is a silver lining for the veteran in the event they miss the postseason. The 2026 IIHF World Championship will be held in Switzerland from May 15–31. While the rest of the NHL competes for the Stanley Cup, players on teams whose seasons have ended can be called upon to represent their countries.

For Marchand, who has repeatedly stated how much he embraces every opportunity to compete for trophies and represent Canada, it may be an unsurpassable chance to don the Maple Leaf sweater once more. Obviously, he would much rather be playing meaningful NHL hockey in late May, but at least he may not come away empty-handed if Florida cannot complete a miraculous late-season turnaround to reach the playoffs.

Are the Panthers on a playoff spot?

Coming out of the Olympic break, the reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup champions sit in last place in the Atlantic Division with 61 points in 57 games. The Panthers are eight points back of the final wild-card spot, currently held by the Boston Bruins with 69 points.

Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Needless to say, the Cats will need all hands on deck. Thus, the Panthers hinting the return of two Stanley Cup champions could be just what the doctor ordered for Tkachuk, Marchand, Bennett, and company to pick up the pace and go on a red-hot run to close out the regular season.

Perhaps Tkachuk’s gold medal and the chip on the shoulders of Marchand, Bennett, and Reinhart are exactly what the Panthers need to emerge from the break fully recharged.

