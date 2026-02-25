Penguins confirm alarming Sidney Crosby injury update

Sidney Crosby will be out for an extended period of time with the Pittsburgh Penguins. During the 2026 Winter Olympics with Team Canada, the legend suffered a lower-body injury and missed the semifinal against Finland as well as the gold medal game facing Team USA.

Some reports indicated that Crosby had close to a 70 percent chance of playing in the final, and that was encouraging for Pittsburgh in terms of avoiding a long-term problem.

However, the Penguins have now confirmed an injury update that raises alarms heading into the final stretch of the NHL season. “Forward Sidney Crosby (lower-body) has been placed on Injured Reserve.”

How long will Sidney Crosby be out with Penguins?

Sidney Crosby is expected to be out for a month with the Penguins as the star recovers from his lower body injury. The team confirmed the possible recovery time. “Crosby is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks.”

Is Sidney Crosby out for the rest of the season with Pittsburgh Penguins?

No. So far, the Pittsburgh Penguins have not confirmed that Sidney Crosby will be out for the rest of the season. However, after what happened at the Winter Olympics and the previous injury update, his time out was not expected to be this long.

The NHL regular season ends on April 16 and, with Crosby out for a month, the Penguins could jeopardize their path to the playoffs. A very hard blow to Pittsburgh’s Stanley Cup chances.