Quinn Hughes’ price range reportedly set amid dramatic Wild negotiations

Quinn Hughes' future with the Minnesota Wild remains up in the air, but a report hints that his asking price is already set—or at least that the two extremes are.

Quinn Hughes has yet to send clear signals to the Minnesota Wild. The speculation surrounding the former Norris Trophy winner is driving fans and executives in the Twin Cities crazy as the 2026-27 NHL season is right around the corner.

Still, a report indicates that the average annual value range for the defenseman’s next contract is set, and it may only be a matter of ironing out the final details and getting Hughes’ signature. It may sound easy, but Wild fans should know that’s usually one of the hardest things to do. For the time being, they might be better off staying wary than becoming overconfident.

“What does [Hughes] want? Because the money is going to be the money. It’s going to be probably somewhere in between Macklin Celebrini [18.8m AAV] and Cale Makar [20.4m AAV]. That’s going to be his number, we all strongly suspect,” Jeff Marek stated on The Sheet with Jeff Marek.

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Hughes could match Makar

It was always expected that Makar and Hughes would mirror or at least take inspiration from each other’s contracts. Whoever signed first would set the bar, and it was wise to think Makar would put pen to paper first.

Quinn Hughes at the 2024 NHL Awards at BleauLive Theater.

At the end of the day, the Colorado Avalanche’s blueliner never hinted he wanted to leave the Mile High City, while Hughes has left the door to his future virtually wide open. Now that Makar has put pen to paper on the largest contract in NHL history, and by a wide margin, Hughes could follow suit.

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However, although Hughes could match Makar’s AAV, there’s no way he reaches Makar’s $163.2 million total value because the Olympic gold medalist has no interest in signing a max-term contract. Most likely, he will agree to a mid-term deal, around two or three years long. Still, what exactly Hughes wants to see from Minnesota to be convinced remains a mystery.

Hughes leaves Wild in the dark

“Is it [Hughes] needs [GM Bill] Guerin to show him he has the team to be competitive for the next, however many, years? What is it as when Guerin mentions ‘[Hughes] may want different things’? What are those things?” Jeff Marek said.

For the time being, the Wild remain clueless about Hughes’ needs and wishes. As a result, Minnesota remains in the dark, and rumors continue to haunt them with the prospect of losing him soon. In the meantime, the New Jersey Devils can’t help salivate and steeple their fingers. It might finally go down.