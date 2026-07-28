Wild reportedly pursuing Quinn Hughes extension as Bill Guerin prepares for contract meeting

Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild reportedly continue contract talks as Bill Guerin prepares to meet the star defenseman’s camp in Michigan regarding a possible extension.

The Minnesota Wild are continuing negotiations with Quinn Hughes as general manager Bill Guerin prepares to meet with the star defenseman and his representatives in Michigan this week. The discussions come as the Wild look to secure one of the NHL’s premier blueliners following last season’s blockbuster acquisition.

According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, Guerin is expected to meet with Hughes’ camp as both sides continue exploring a potential contract extension. “Believe Bill Guerin will be meeting with Quinn Hughes and his camp in Michigan today/this week. As we’ve long reported, Wild want to go 5-8 years (7-year max term after Sept. 16 in new CBA). 3-year extension still makes most sense for Quinn so he can align with Jack’s deal in New Jersey.“

Hughes joined Minnesota after the Wild acquired him from the Vancouver Canucks in a major trade that sent defenseman Zeev Buium, forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, and a first-round draft pick to Vancouver. The veteran defenseman immediately became a key piece of the franchise’s plans.

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What contract length could Quinn Hughes sign with the Wild?

Minnesota reportedly prefers a long-term commitment, with the organization interested in a deal ranging between five and eight years. However, Hughes could have a different priority as he evaluates his future.

Quinn Hughes #43 of the Wild controls the puck. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

A shorter three-year extension could allow Hughes to reach free agency at a similar time as his brother Jack Hughes, who remains under contract with the New Jersey Devils through 2030. That timeline could provide the defenseman with additional flexibility later in his career.

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The upcoming decision will also be influenced by the NHL’s salary structure. Hughes is entering the final season of his six-year, $47.1 million contract, which carries an annual cap hit of $7.85 million.

How important has Quinn Hughes been for Minnesota?

Hughes continued to prove why he is considered one of the NHL’s elite defensemen. In the 2025-26 season, he recorded seven goals and 76 points in 74 games between Vancouver and Minnesota while averaging 27:44 of ice time per game.

During the playoffs, Hughes elevated his performance even further, producing four goals and 15 points in 11 postseason games while averaging more than 30 minutes of ice time per contest.

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His impact has extended beyond the NHL as well. Hughes helped the United States win Olympic gold at Milano Cortina 2026 and was named the tournament’s best defenseman.