Radko Gudas owns up to Auston Matthews’ injury ahead of Ducks vs Maple Leafs

The Anaheim Ducks and Toronto Maple Leafs will go head to head for the first time since Radko Gudas‘ controversial hit ended Auston Matthews‘ 2025-26 NHL season. On the eve of a bad blood-filled showdown at Honda Center, the Czech defenseman is owning up for his actions. Gudas will play through an injury as the Leafs will surely be out for revenge.

“Stand behind my own mistakes. I want to address it myself,” Gudas admitted about his decision to play through injury and be active against the Maple Leafs, via The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel.

It’s not the first time Gudas has opened up about the aftermath of his knee-on-knee hit against Matthews. Gudas recently returned from his five-game suspension and admitted to feeling terrible about Matthews‘ Grade 3 MCL tear and quadriceps contusion in his right leg. Toronto’s captain is out for the remainder of the NHL season, and his timeline for the 2026–27 campaign remains up in the air.

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However, this will be the first time Gudas and the Ducks face the Maple Leafs since their last meeting at Scotiabank Arena. Many players on the Buds revealed they wished they had jumped in and intervened after their captain went down with an injury. This time around, it feels like they won’t make the same mistake. Orange County may be stained red as the stage is now set for a bloodbath.

Auston Matthews is out for the season

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The NHL is bracing for a grudge match

Though in opposite conferences in the NHL, there will be no shortage of vitriol when the Ducks and Maple Leafs take to the ice at Honda Center. Referees will have their hands full as Toronto will go after Gudas all night long.

Needless to say, neither Gudas nor the rest of the Ducks will serve as a training dummy for their uninvited guests. If the zebras don’t keep both teams at bay from the start, it will get ugly really quickly. Such is the anticipation around the league that president of the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, George Parros, will be in attendance in “The Heart of the City”.

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Opposite presents for Ducks and Leafs

The Maple Leafs are essentially eliminated from playoff contention. Losing their captain for the remainder of the campaign only adds insult to injury, and this chance at revenge over the Ducks may be the only thing left for Toronto to look forward in its schedule.

Meanwhile, the Ducks are sitting on first place in the Pacific Division and are just inches away from clinching a playoff spot. As much as they want to hold their ground and fight back the incoming Leaf surge, the Ducks can’t lose sight of the bigger picture. The Ducks can’t afford to miss key players and receive suspensions.

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However, they can’t put their players in harm’s way, either, as the Leafs may unleash their wrath. With Parros in attendance, the league may be looking to make an example of this showdown. Toronto can live with suspensions; Anaheim simply can’t. In more ways than one, the Ducks face a conflict of interest, whereas the Maple Leafs are on a mission to avenge Matthews.