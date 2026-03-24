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Radko Gudas feels terrible about Auston Matthews’ season-ending injury after controversial hit

As he makes his return to NHL action, Radko Gudas opened up on the controversial hit that ended Auston Matthews' season.

By Federico O'donnell

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Radko Gudas served a five-game suspension for his hit on Auston Matthews.
© Sean M. Haffey/Getty ImagesRadko Gudas served a five-game suspension for his hit on Auston Matthews.

Radko Gudas is back from his five-game suspension in the 2025-26 NHL season. To no one’s surprise, it didn’t take long before the Anaheim Ducks‘ blueliner was asked about the knee-on-knee hit he delivered on Auston Matthews, and that has sidelined the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ captain for the remainder of the campaign.

“I really hate the way it ended up, the point of contact,” Gudas admitted, via Sportsnet. “I never want to injure anybody out there. I feel terrible about the outcome. I’ve got to learn. I’ve got to be better as a hockey player. It’s very unfortunate. I reached out to [Matthews], too. We spoke.”

Gudas’ reputation in the NHL has always centered around his aggressive playstyle. It’s no wonder he’s earned the nickname: “The Butcher”. However, the Ducks‘ blueliner has found himself in the eye of the storm recently due to two separate injuries to league icons, Sidney Crosby and Auston Matthews.

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Gudas was involved in Crosby’s injury

During Team Canada’s quarterfinal matchup with Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Gudas finished a check on Crosby, who went down in pain. Contrary to Matthews’ injury, there wasn’t any sign of ill intent from Gudas.

Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews #34 of the Maple Leafs.

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It was more of a freak accident. Crosby was stumbling, and his leg got caught awkwardly. When Gudas hit him high, the lower-body injury occurred. Canada lost its captain and Crosby went on to miss the semifinals, the final, and 11 games in the NHL.

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As a result, fans both in the Great White North and the City of Bridges made a public outcry against Gudas. For Canadians in Toronto, that sentiment was only magnified after Gudas injured Matthews in a play that looked ugly from the start.

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Gudas’ suspension history

Due to his style of play, Gudas has often found himself in the receiving end of supplementary discipline and sanctions. So far in his NHL career, the Department of Player Safety has suspended him five times. Indeed, the latest is his first in over seven years, but it’s yet another warning about the Czech enforcer’s reckless tendencies.

YEARSUSPENSION LENGTHREASON
20153 GAMESILLEGAL CHECK TO THE HEAD
20166 GAMESINTERFERENCE
201710 GAMESSLASHING
20192 GAMESHIGH-STICKING
20265 GAMESKNEEING
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Federico O'donnell
Federico O'donnell
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