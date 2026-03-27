Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews at center of trade buzz, but reality tells a different story

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves under increasing pressure as the season nears its end, with results falling short of expectations and roster concerns growing. The absence of captain Auston Matthews has only intensified the situation, fueling speculation about the team’s direction.

“I wouldn’t rush to assume anything about Auston Matthews’ intentions. There is much to play out before we get a true understanding of how he feels,” NHL insider Elliotte Friedman wrote in his “32 Thoughts” column.

Toronto currently sits outside the playoff picture with a 31‑29‑13 record (75 points), a sharp drop from last season’s 102‑point finish. Defensive issues, allowing 3.44 goals per game, and Matthews’ absence with a Grade 3 MCL tear and quad contusion have taken a clear toll, especially Radko Gudas revealed how he felt about Matthews’ season‑ending injury.

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Rumors grow, but contract reality limits options

Trade speculation has linked Matthews to teams like the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and Minnesota Wild, as well as the Utah Mammoth. However, the reality of his contract makes any potential move highly unlikely in the short term.

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in action. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Matthews holds a full no-movement clause and carries a $13.25 million cap hit through the 2027-28 season. These factors give him full control over his future and limit flexibility for Toronto, making widespread trade rumors more speculative than realistic.

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For now, the situation remains fluid. While speculation continues to grow, Friedman’s comments highlight a key point: the noise surrounding Matthews’ future does not yet match the contractual and organizational reality facing the Maple Leafs.