Auston Matthews officially had surgery after knee injury: When will Leafs star return?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have confirmed a major update regarding Auston Matthews. The captain has undergone knee surgery bringing clarity to his recovery timeline heading into the offseason.

This was the team’s official statement. “Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews underwent successful MCL knee repair surgery today in New York City. His recovery time is approximately 12 weeks.”

This update provides a sense of relief for Toronto, as the timeline suggests Matthews should be ready ahead of the next season if his recovery goes as planned. Still, his health will remain a key storyline, as the Maple Leafs look to bounce back and rely on their franchise player to lead the way trying to win the Stanley Cup.

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Will Auston Matthews play next season for Leafs?

Yes. Auston Matthews would be ready to start the 2026–27 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs after a three-month recovery timeline was confirmed following the surgery performed in New York.

What happened to Auston Matthews?

Auston Matthews suffered a serious knee injury after a hit by Radko Gudas during the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Anaheim Ducks on March 12. Gudas was suspended for five games.

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