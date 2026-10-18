Todd McLellan praises Emmitt Finnie’s adaptability after Red Wings’ win over Sharks

The Detroit Red Wings managed to edge out the San Jose Sharks by a single goal, gradually getting their season back on track. Todd McLellan had several options at his disposal on the ice, including Emmitt Finnie, whose versatility has become an important asset for the team.

“It impresses me how quickly he has adjusted from playing the wing to playing center,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said to the press via NHL.com. “He’s worked very hard on that.”

For a team like Detroit, having players with different skill sets is crucial to finding ways to break through in tough games. That proved to be the case against the Sharks, as the Red Wings ultimately came away with another win this season.

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A great performance by Finnie

Emmitt Finnie was a total standout in the Red Wings’ 3–2 shootout victory over the Sharks, earning the First Star of the Game. The 21-year-old forward recorded a 2-point night by tipping home a crucial goal in the third period and adding an assist on a power-play tally.

Emmitt Finnie #58 of the Detroit Red Wings plays against the New York Rangers.

Playing 18:45 of ice time, Finnie put 6 shots on goal, won 53.3% of his faceoffs (8-for-15), and stepped up on defense with 3 blocked shots to help Detroit secure the win.

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Finnie gives McLellan multiple options

Finnie has turned into an absolute Swiss Army knife for head coach Todd McLellan in Detroit, giving the Red Wings massive tactical flexibility. Naturally a center who can also shift seamlessly to either wing, Finnie’s versatility allows McLellan to slide him into almost any line combination depending on game flow.

Whether he’s driving the play down the middle on the power play, taking crucial high-leverage faceoffs, or plugging gaps in the top six alongside high-end scoring talent like Alex DeBrincat, the 21-year-old delivers consistent two-way impact. His relentless motor and high hockey IQ mean he doesn’t just fill different slots on the lineup card—he elevates whatever line he lands on, providing elite defensive responsibility while remaining a genuine offensive threat.

Key takeaways

Detroit coach Todd McLellan praised Emmitt Finnie’s quick adjustment from wing to center.

praised Emmitt Finnie’s quick adjustment from wing to center. Emmitt Finnie starred in a 3–2 shootout victory over the San Jose Sharks.

over the San Jose Sharks. Finnie recorded 18:45 of ice time and put 6 shots on goal.