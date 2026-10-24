Red Wings reportedly actively scouting Canadiens in case Dylan Larkin expands list of teams for a trade

Dylan Larkin has yet to decide on his departure from the Detroit Red Wings, with the Montreal Canadiens emerging as a potential destination.

Dylan Larkin has made it clear that he intends to take a different path in the near future, even providing the front office with a list of potential destinations. In recent hours, a new report from The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun indicated that the Detroit Red Wings have been scouting the Montreal Canadiens in case the player identifies them as another potential trade destination.

“The Red Wings have been actively scouting the Canadiens lately, among other teams, doing their due diligence in case Larkin approves Montreal as a destination,” the hockey insider wrote. “Detroit is fully aware of the kind of packages the Canadiens aggressively put in front of Toronto last season at the deadline for Matthew Knies and in front of Columbus last month for Kirill Marchenko.”

The forward could land with a surprising NHL team amid uncertainty surrounding his eventual destination. It remains to be seen what decision Larkin and the Red Wings will ultimately make to reach the best possible agreement for both sides.

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Larkin is still delivering in Detroit

The 30-year-old captain hasn’t let the noise off the ice distract him, suiting up on the top line and logging major minutes (nearly 22 minutes of ice time per game) while anchoring both the even-strength and power-play units. Through the early stretch of the 2026–27 season, Larkin has remained a steadying force for Detroit‘s offense, posting 3 points (1 goal, 2 assists) across his first 6 games while maintaining his trademark high-end two-way play and elite faceoff presence.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Even with front offices keeping a close watch on his contract status, Larkin continues to give 100% every night, proving to fans and potential suitors alike why he’s one of the most reliable centers in the league.

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What’s next for the Red Wings this season?

The Wings wrap up their road trip north of the border by visiting the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, October 24, followed by a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Monday, October 26. After that, Detroit returns home to Little Caesars Arena for a two-game homestand, hosting the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, October 29 and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, October 31.

Key takeaways